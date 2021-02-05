Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report sales of $754.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.34 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $745.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,639,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 938,354 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

