Spaceswap (MILK2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.32 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded up 12,810.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap token can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00008338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,681,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,652,131 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Token Trading

Spaceswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

