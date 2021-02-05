Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $64,100.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $55,800.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $62,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $53,500.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $55,800.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $56,000.00.

LOV stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,812. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

