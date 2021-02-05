SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.11

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.11 and last traded at $154.11, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

