SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 646,708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

