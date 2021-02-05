SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.40

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

