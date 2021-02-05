SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.52

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 478,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,360,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

