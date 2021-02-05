SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.78

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 76914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

