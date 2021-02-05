SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $1.00. SpectralCast shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 14,513 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

About SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC)

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

