Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.01380476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.99 or 0.07233822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006431 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

