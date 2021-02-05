Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $84.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

