Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.54

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.54 and last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 6558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

