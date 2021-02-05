Spectrum Market Cap Achieves $15,542.07 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $15,542.07 and approximately $8,323.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00409780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

