SPINDLE Tops 1-Day Volume of $946.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $380,261.97 and $946.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. One SPINDLE token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,322.55 or 0.99690915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.84 or 0.01393911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00312114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00202854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00037662 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001475 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Token Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

