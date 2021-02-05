Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.88. Spok shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 27,229 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $226.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $131,401.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,903 shares of company stock worth $176,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spok by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spok by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

