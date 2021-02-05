Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $137.00

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $137.00, but opened at $133.50. Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 386,374 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.63. The company has a market capitalization of £144.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.54.

About Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.