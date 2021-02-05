Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.58

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 3490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,772 shares of company stock worth $13,562,429.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 192.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 122.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.