Squorum Tops One Day Volume of $49.00 (SQR)

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Squorum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Squorum has a total market capitalization of $15,950.20 and $49.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Squorum has traded down 74.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Squorum alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00219493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Squorum Coin Profile

Squorum uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . The official website for Squorum is squorum.net

Buying and Selling Squorum

Squorum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squorum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squorum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squorum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squorum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.