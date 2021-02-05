SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Down 9.8%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.06. 1,017,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 795,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. Research analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SRAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

