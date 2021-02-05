SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $4.23. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

