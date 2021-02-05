Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. 496,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,442,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

