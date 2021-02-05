Stably USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,502.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $751,923.57 and approximately $1,502.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.79 or 0.01202550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.43 or 0.05975945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,659,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,721 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.