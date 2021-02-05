StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 3,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63.

About StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

