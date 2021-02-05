Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $45.84 million and $164,936.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00302950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003354 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.88 or 0.02142820 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,879,025 coins and its circulating supply is 112,878,604 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.