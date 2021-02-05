Stakenet (XSN) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $46.62 million and approximately $106,988.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00318900 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003321 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001098 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.45 or 0.01660620 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,863,707 coins and its circulating supply is 112,863,286 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars.

