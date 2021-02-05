Stakinglab (LABX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $916.97 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00028779 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 710.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001012 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001201 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

