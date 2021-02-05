Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total transaction of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,245.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 38 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $7,463.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Sebastian Buerba sold 127 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total transaction of $24,961.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $16.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.60. 303,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.94. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

