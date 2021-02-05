Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Trading Up 6.7%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares were up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.37 and last traded at $256.60. Approximately 303,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 275,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.94.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,735 shares of company stock valued at $16,054,670. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Stamps.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.