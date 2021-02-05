Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.46

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLFPY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

