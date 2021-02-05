Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.77 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and $12.77 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.01380476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.99 or 0.07233822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006431 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

