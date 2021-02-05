Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $101.00 at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE SXI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $86.33. 892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,359. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 5.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Standex International by 67.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Standex International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.