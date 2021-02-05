Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Achieves $325,820.67

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $325,820.67 and $4,342.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

