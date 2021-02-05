Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 42,175 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $65,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 555,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.26. 389,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

