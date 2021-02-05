StarDEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $420.00 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. StarDEX has a total market cap of $48,215.34 and approximately $420.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarDEX token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StarDEX has traded 85.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StarDEX Token Profile

XSTAR is a token. Its launch date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,000 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

