Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) Trading Down 2.2%

Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.15 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). 80,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 205,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.65. The company has a market capitalization of £12.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 38.77 and a current ratio of 38.77.

About Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest plc (SVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest plc (SVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.