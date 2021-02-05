STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Volume Tops $600,074.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $58.13 million and $600,074.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

