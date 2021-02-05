State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 54,400 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 296.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Masimo worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Masimo by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $256.61 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average is $242.33.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

