State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

