State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 53,900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,570,936 shares of company stock worth $78,294,712 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

