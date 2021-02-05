State of Michigan Retirement System Has $32.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,607,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

