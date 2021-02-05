State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $156.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

