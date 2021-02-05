State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 110,250 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,658,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $266.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

