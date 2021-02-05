State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 13,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $67,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 105.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.