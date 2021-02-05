State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 355,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,169,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.90% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $96.94 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

