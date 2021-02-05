State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $59,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 90,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

