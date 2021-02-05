State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.24% of DaVita worth $31,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.54 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

