Status (SNT) Trading 39.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Status has a total market capitalization of $237.68 million and $56.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01307344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.40 or 0.06724622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020970 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

