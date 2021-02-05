Stealth Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $17,278.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00018793 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,490,455 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

