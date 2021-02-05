Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Cap of $19.35 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00008529 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and $6.81 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,050,840 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

