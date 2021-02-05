Steem (STEEM) Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $94.00 million and $41.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,684.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.01169806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.00485233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007335 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 406,240,613 coins and its circulating supply is 389,266,519 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

